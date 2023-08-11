Glittke Granite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 30.78% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 1392.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 101.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Glittke Granite shares closed at 3.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -4.26% over the last 12 months.