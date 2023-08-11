English
    Glittke Granite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 30.78% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glittke Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2023 down 30.78% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 1392.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 101.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Glittke Granite shares closed at 3.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -4.26% over the last 12 months.

    Glittke Granites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.975.912.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.975.912.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.860.60--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.401.430.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.880.610.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.560.51
    Depreciation0.190.200.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.011.430.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.211.070.46
    Other Income0.010.030.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.201.100.53
    Interest0.460.430.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.660.670.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.660.670.04
    Tax-0.180.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.480.560.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.480.560.04
    Equity Share Capital13.2913.2913.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.220.01
    Diluted EPS-0.180.220.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.220.01
    Diluted EPS-0.180.220.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Glittke Granite #Glittke Granites #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

