Glittke Granite Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, up 107.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2022 up 107.45% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 103.43% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022 up 235.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

Glittke Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Glittke Granite shares closed at 3.48 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.