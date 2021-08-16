Glittke Granite Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 39.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in June 2021 down 39.93% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021 down 62.67% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 down 2700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Glittke Granite shares closed at 2.67 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.57% returns over the last 6 months and 149.53% over the last 12 months.