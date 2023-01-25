Glittke Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 20.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 14.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.