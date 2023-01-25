 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glittke Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 20.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glittke Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 14.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

Glittke Granites
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.71 0.96 3.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.71 0.96 3.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.01 0.19 1.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.07 0.38 0.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.30 0.63 -1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 0.56 0.80
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.35 0.68 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -1.70 0.54
Other Income 0.17 0.14 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 -1.56 0.67
Interest 0.33 0.45 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.44 -2.01 0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.44 -2.01 0.37
Tax 0.12 -0.31 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -1.70 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -1.70 0.37
Equity Share Capital 13.29 13.29 13.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.65 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.65 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.65 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.65 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited