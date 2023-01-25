English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Glittke Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 20.84% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glittke Granites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 20.84% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 14.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    Glittke Granites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.710.963.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.710.963.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.010.191.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.070.380.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.300.63-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.560.80
    Depreciation0.210.210.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.350.680.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-1.700.54
    Other Income0.170.140.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.76-1.560.67
    Interest0.330.450.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.44-2.010.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.44-2.010.37
    Tax0.12-0.31--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.32-1.700.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.32-1.700.37
    Equity Share Capital13.2913.2913.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.650.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.650.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited