Glittke Granite Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in December 2020 up 23.95% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 153.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Glittke Granite shares closed at 1.84 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months