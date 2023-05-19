English
    Glenmark Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 1,785.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2023 down 166.86% from Rs. 205.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 340.57 crore in March 2022.

    Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,874.972,161.471,720.89
    Other Operating Income64.08--64.66
    Total Income From Operations1,939.052,161.471,785.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials777.09711.70689.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.05109.7797.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.4336.18-20.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost306.12357.17285.52
    Depreciation46.7346.2241.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses558.55507.82571.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.94392.62119.81
    Other Income232.9789.73178.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax403.91482.35298.80
    Interest58.8655.7274.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax345.05426.62224.79
    Exceptional Items-658.37162.50--
    P/L Before Tax-313.33589.13224.79
    Tax-175.86158.6219.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-137.47430.50205.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-137.47430.50205.60
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.8715.267.29
    Diluted EPS-4.8715.267.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.8715.267.29
    Diluted EPS-4.8715.267.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

