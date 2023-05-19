Glenmark Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 1,785.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2023 down 166.86% from Rs. 205.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 340.57 crore in March 2022.
Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.
|Glenmark Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,874.97
|2,161.47
|1,720.89
|Other Operating Income
|64.08
|--
|64.66
|Total Income From Operations
|1,939.05
|2,161.47
|1,785.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|777.09
|711.70
|689.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|86.05
|109.77
|97.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.43
|36.18
|-20.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|306.12
|357.17
|285.52
|Depreciation
|46.73
|46.22
|41.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|558.55
|507.82
|571.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|170.94
|392.62
|119.81
|Other Income
|232.97
|89.73
|178.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|403.91
|482.35
|298.80
|Interest
|58.86
|55.72
|74.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|345.05
|426.62
|224.79
|Exceptional Items
|-658.37
|162.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-313.33
|589.13
|224.79
|Tax
|-175.86
|158.62
|19.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.47
|430.50
|205.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.47
|430.50
|205.60
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|15.26
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|15.26
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|15.26
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|15.26
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited