Glenmark Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,939.05 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 1,785.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2023 down 166.86% from Rs. 205.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.64 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 340.57 crore in March 2022.

Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.