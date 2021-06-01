Glenmark Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.37 crore, up 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.37 crore in March 2021 up 15.09% from Rs. 1,607.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.78 crore in March 2021 down 2.12% from Rs. 349.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.87 crore in March 2021 up 4.43% from Rs. 452.80 crore in March 2020.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.38 in March 2020.

Glenmark shares closed at 592.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.19% returns over the last 6 months and 60.68% over the last 12 months.