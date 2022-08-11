 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,911.93 crore, down 10.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,911.93 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 2,142.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.58 crore in June 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 489.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 780.34 crore in June 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 694.85 crore in June 2021.

Glenmark EPS has increased to Rs. 17.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in June 2021.

Glenmark shares closed at 375.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,872.24 1,720.89 2,129.24
Other Operating Income 39.69 64.66 12.88
Total Income From Operations 1,911.93 1,785.54 2,142.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 716.84 689.98 845.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 94.05 97.81 140.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.08 -20.80 4.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.30 285.52 264.12
Depreciation 45.03 41.77 37.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 395.00 571.45 331.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.79 119.81 519.21
Other Income 346.52 178.98 138.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 735.31 298.80 657.41
Interest 39.76 74.01 59.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 695.55 224.79 598.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 695.55 224.79 598.40
Tax 202.97 19.19 108.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 492.58 205.60 489.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 492.58 205.60 489.42
Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.46 7.29 17.34
Diluted EPS 17.46 7.29 17.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.46 7.29 17.34
Diluted EPS 17.46 7.29 17.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:55 am
