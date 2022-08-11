English
    Glenmark Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,911.93 crore, down 10.75% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,911.93 crore in June 2022 down 10.75% from Rs. 2,142.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.58 crore in June 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 489.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 780.34 crore in June 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 694.85 crore in June 2021.

    Glenmark EPS has increased to Rs. 17.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in June 2021.

    Close

    Glenmark shares closed at 375.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,872.241,720.892,129.24
    Other Operating Income39.6964.6612.88
    Total Income From Operations1,911.931,785.542,142.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials716.84689.98845.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.0597.81140.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.08-20.804.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost302.30285.52264.12
    Depreciation45.0341.7737.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses395.00571.45331.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax388.79119.81519.21
    Other Income346.52178.98138.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax735.31298.80657.41
    Interest39.7674.0159.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax695.55224.79598.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax695.55224.79598.40
    Tax202.9719.19108.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities492.58205.60489.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period492.58205.60489.42
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.467.2917.34
    Diluted EPS17.467.2917.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.467.2917.34
    Diluted EPS17.467.2917.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:55 am
