Glenmark Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,142.12 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,142.12 crore in June 2021 up 27.29% from Rs. 1,682.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 489.42 crore in June 2021 up 5.83% from Rs. 462.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.85 crore in June 2021 up 7.96% from Rs. 643.59 crore in June 2020.

Glenmark EPS has increased to Rs. 17.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.39 in June 2020.

Glenmark shares closed at 527.65 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.12% returns over the last 6 months and 8.07% over the last 12 months.