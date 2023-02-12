 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,161.47 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 2,161.47 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 2,033.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.50 crore in December 2022 down 21.52% from Rs. 548.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.57 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 727.23 crore in December 2021.
Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.44 in December 2021. Glenmark shares closed at 394.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.37% over the last 12 months.
Glenmark Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,161.472,153.472,007.36
Other Operating Income--54.7425.70
Total Income From Operations2,161.472,208.212,033.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials711.70830.24642.70
Purchase of Traded Goods109.77101.32125.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.18-31.035.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost357.17380.93294.37
Depreciation46.2246.1740.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses507.82544.32454.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.62336.26469.68
Other Income89.73316.73216.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax482.35652.99686.43
Interest55.7252.4749.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax426.62600.52636.66
Exceptional Items162.50----
P/L Before Tax589.13600.52636.66
Tax158.62177.3788.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities430.50423.15548.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period430.50423.15548.52
Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.2615.0019.44
Diluted EPS15.2615.0019.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.2615.0019.44
Diluted EPS15.2615.0019.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Glenmark #Glenmark Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:22 am