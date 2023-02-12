Glenmark Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,161.47 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 2,161.47 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 2,033.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.50 crore in December 2022 down 21.52% from Rs. 548.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.57 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 727.23 crore in December 2021.
Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.44 in December 2021.
|Glenmark shares closed at 394.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.37% over the last 12 months.
|Glenmark Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,161.47
|2,153.47
|2,007.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|54.74
|25.70
|Total Income From Operations
|2,161.47
|2,208.21
|2,033.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|711.70
|830.24
|642.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|109.77
|101.32
|125.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.18
|-31.03
|5.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|357.17
|380.93
|294.37
|Depreciation
|46.22
|46.17
|40.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|507.82
|544.32
|454.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|392.62
|336.26
|469.68
|Other Income
|89.73
|316.73
|216.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|482.35
|652.99
|686.43
|Interest
|55.72
|52.47
|49.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|426.62
|600.52
|636.66
|Exceptional Items
|162.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|589.13
|600.52
|636.66
|Tax
|158.62
|177.37
|88.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|430.50
|423.15
|548.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|430.50
|423.15
|548.52
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.26
|15.00
|19.44
|Diluted EPS
|15.26
|15.00
|19.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.26
|15.00
|19.44
|Diluted EPS
|15.26
|15.00
|19.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited