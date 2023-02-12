Glenmark Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,161.47 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,161.47 2,153.47 2,007.36 Other Operating Income -- 54.74 25.70 Total Income From Operations 2,161.47 2,208.21 2,033.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 711.70 830.24 642.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 109.77 101.32 125.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.18 -31.03 5.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 357.17 380.93 294.37 Depreciation 46.22 46.17 40.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 507.82 544.32 454.95 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 392.62 336.26 469.68 Other Income 89.73 316.73 216.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 482.35 652.99 686.43 Interest 55.72 52.47 49.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 426.62 600.52 636.66 Exceptional Items 162.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax 589.13 600.52 636.66 Tax 158.62 177.37 88.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 430.50 423.15 548.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 430.50 423.15 548.52 Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.26 15.00 19.44 Diluted EPS 15.26 15.00 19.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.26 15.00 19.44 Diluted EPS 15.26 15.00 19.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited