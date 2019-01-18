App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Q3 PAT seen up 96.7% YoY to Rs. 206.5 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,494 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark to report net profit at Rs. 206.5 crore up 96.7% year-on-year (down 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,494 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Glenmark #pharma #Result Poll #Sharekhan

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.