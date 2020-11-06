172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|glenmark-q2-net-profit-at-rs-234-crore-6081581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Q2 net profit at Rs 234 crore

The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,952.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,815.04 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on November 6 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 233.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Glenmark said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,952.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,815.04 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "The net profit is not comparable on account of forex gain recorded in the previous corresponding quarter of the financial year 19-20," Glenmark said in the regulatory filing.

Commenting on the results, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha said: "Our relentless focus on costs and new product introductions during these challenging times have helped increase revenue and operating profit in the second quarter of this financial year". India and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business performed well along with the Europe and ROW region, he added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs511.50per scrip on BSE, up 0.47 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 10:51 pm

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Results

