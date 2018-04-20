Glenmark Pharma Q4 PAT seen up 711.4% YoY to Rs. 170 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 170 crore up 711.4% year-on-year (up 83.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,060 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 32.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 330 crore.

