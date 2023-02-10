English
    Glenmark Pharma Q3 PAT rises 21.3% to Rs 290.8 crore

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

    "We had yet another quarter with a strong performance led by robust growth across all our markets despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman & Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.(Representative Image)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday reported a 21.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 290.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    The company had posted a consolidated consolidated profit after tax of Rs 239.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

    Consolidated revenue was at Rs 3,463.9 crore, as against Rs 3,173.4 crore, up 9.2 per cent, it added.

