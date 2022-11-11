Glenmark Pharma Q2 PAT rises marginally to Rs 279 crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its profit after tax (PAT) rose marginally to Rs 279 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a PAT of Rs 275 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 3,375 crore in the period under review as against Rs 3,147 crore in the year-ago quarter, Glenmark Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, with our relentless focus on launching differentiated products in our core therapeutic areas," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

The company's domestic business recorded strong double-digit growth and Europe business also performed very well in spite of a challenging macro-economic environment, he added.

"We look forward to launching new products across markets and building global scale in our respiratory portfolio," Saldanha said.