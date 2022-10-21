 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore in September 2022 down 9.34% from Rs. 561.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.88 crore in September 2022 down 7.22% from Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.66 crore in September 2022 down 9.3% from Rs. 169.42 crore in September 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.83 in September 2021.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 409.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 509.30 489.87 561.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 509.30 489.87 561.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 268.21 261.25 241.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.23 -32.35 29.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.37 40.46 48.57
Depreciation 9.94 9.88 9.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.31 73.75 74.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.70 136.89 157.67
Other Income 10.02 9.49 2.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.72 146.38 159.76
Interest 0.13 0.14 7.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.59 146.25 152.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.59 146.25 152.54
Tax 36.71 37.51 37.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.88 108.73 115.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.88 108.73 115.20
Equity Share Capital 24.51 24.51 24.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 8.87 9.83
Diluted EPS 8.72 8.87 9.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 8.87 9.83
Diluted EPS 8.72 8.87 9.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
