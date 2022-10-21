Glenmark Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.30 crore in September 2022 down 9.34% from Rs. 561.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.88 crore in September 2022 down 7.22% from Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.66 crore in September 2022 down 9.3% from Rs. 169.42 crore in September 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.83 in September 2021.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 409.20 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.