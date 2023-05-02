 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Glenmark Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 514.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.36 crore in March 2023 up 47.99% from Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.27 crore in March 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.

Glenmark Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 621.32 540.73 514.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 621.32 540.73 514.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 299.74 269.33 261.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.37 -4.49 -6.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.81 48.54 39.08
Depreciation 11.52 10.76 9.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.70 81.90 77.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.91 134.69 132.66
Other Income 2.84 6.61 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.75 141.30 137.75
Interest 0.12 0.16 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.63 141.14 137.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 197.63 141.14 137.63
Tax 51.27 36.15 38.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.36 104.99 98.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.36 104.99 98.90
Equity Share Capital 24.51 24.51 24.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.94 8.57 8.07
Diluted EPS 11.94 8.57 8.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.94 8.57 8.07
Diluted EPS 11.94 8.57 8.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited