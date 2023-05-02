Glenmark Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 514.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.36 crore in March 2023 up 47.99% from Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.27 crore in March 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.