Glenmark Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.06 crore, up 1000.38% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.06 crore in March 2022 up 1000.38% from Rs. 46.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022 up 844.72% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022 up 765.45% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2021.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 489.00 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)

Glenmark Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.06 522.50 46.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.06 522.50 46.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.27 238.64 22.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.15 18.54 -3.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.08 44.13 3.75
Depreciation 9.55 9.74 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.64 75.13 6.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.66 136.33 16.15
Other Income 5.10 3.53 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.75 139.86 16.18
Interest 0.13 0.06 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.63 139.80 14.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.63 139.80 14.06
Tax 38.73 36.09 3.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.90 103.71 10.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.90 103.71 10.47
Equity Share Capital 24.51 24.51 2.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.07 8.65 9.71
Diluted EPS 8.07 8.65 9.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.07 8.65 8.54
Diluted EPS 8.07 8.65 9.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
