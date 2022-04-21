Glenmark Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.06 crore, up 1000.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.06 crore in March 2022 up 1000.38% from Rs. 46.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022 up 844.72% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022 up 765.45% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2021.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 489.00 on April 20, 2022 (NSE)