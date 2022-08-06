 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Glenmark Life Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore in June 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 524.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.73 crore in June 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 100.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.26 crore in June 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 164.43 crore in June 2021.

Glenmark Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.36 in June 2021.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 449.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.99% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.87 514.06 524.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.87 514.06 524.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.25 261.27 259.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.35 -6.15 -0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.46 39.08 36.94
Depreciation 9.88 9.55 8.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.75 77.64 68.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.89 132.66 151.53
Other Income 9.49 5.10 3.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.38 137.75 155.52
Interest 0.14 0.13 20.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.25 137.63 134.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.25 137.63 134.97
Tax 37.51 38.73 34.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.73 98.90 100.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.73 98.90 100.91
Equity Share Capital 24.51 24.51 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 8.07 9.36
Diluted EPS 8.87 8.07 9.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 8.07 9.36
Diluted EPS 8.87 8.07 9.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Glenmark Life #Glenmark Life Sciences #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.