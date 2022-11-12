 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Glenmark Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,375.25 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,375.25 crore in September 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 3,147.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 260.44 crore in September 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 274.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 718.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.59% from Rs. 577.10 crore in September 2021.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in September 2021.

Glenmark shares closed at 415.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,312.49 2,720.10 3,147.45
Other Operating Income 62.76 57.19 --
Total Income From Operations 3,375.25 2,777.29 3,147.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 972.01 870.80 851.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 331.71 251.85 286.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.99 -110.61 5.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 731.01 636.37 687.33
Depreciation 155.71 146.76 123.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 855.95 697.28 726.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 465.86 284.85 466.98
Other Income 97.43 183.16 -13.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 563.28 468.00 453.91
Interest 83.07 59.99 68.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 480.21 408.01 384.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 480.21 408.01 384.96
Tax 201.54 196.91 110.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 278.67 211.11 274.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 278.67 211.11 274.81
Minority Interest -18.23 -18.58 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 260.44 192.53 274.81
Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.23 6.82 9.74
Diluted EPS 9.23 6.82 9.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.23 6.82 9.74
Diluted EPS 9.23 6.82 9.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Glenmark #Glenmark Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.