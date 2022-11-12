English
    Glenmark Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,375.25 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,375.25 crore in September 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 3,147.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 260.44 crore in September 2022 down 5.23% from Rs. 274.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 718.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.59% from Rs. 577.10 crore in September 2021.

    Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in September 2021.

    Glenmark shares closed at 415.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,312.492,720.103,147.45
    Other Operating Income62.7657.19--
    Total Income From Operations3,375.252,777.293,147.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials972.01870.80851.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods331.71251.85286.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-136.99-110.615.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost731.01636.37687.33
    Depreciation155.71146.76123.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses855.95697.28726.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax465.86284.85466.98
    Other Income97.43183.16-13.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax563.28468.00453.91
    Interest83.0759.9968.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax480.21408.01384.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax480.21408.01384.96
    Tax201.54196.91110.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.67211.11274.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.67211.11274.81
    Minority Interest-18.23-18.58--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates260.44192.53274.81
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.236.829.74
    Diluted EPS9.236.829.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.236.829.74
    Diluted EPS9.236.829.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

