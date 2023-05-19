Glenmark Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.74% from Rs. 3,019.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 428.30 crore in March 2023 down 375.28% from Rs. 155.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.75 crore in March 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 570.60 crore in March 2022.

Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.