Glenmark Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.74% from Rs. 3,019.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 428.30 crore in March 2023 down 375.28% from Rs. 155.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.75 crore in March 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 570.60 crore in March 2022.
Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.
|Glenmark Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,300.61
|3,463.86
|2,961.15
|Other Operating Income
|73.10
|--
|58.00
|Total Income From Operations
|3,373.72
|3,463.86
|3,019.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|876.80
|874.19
|789.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|230.39
|454.31
|238.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|84.92
|-162.43
|2.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|657.58
|756.00
|577.68
|Depreciation
|146.53
|162.28
|131.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|919.06
|921.55
|947.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|458.43
|457.97
|331.88
|Other Income
|-40.21
|76.42
|107.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|418.22
|534.38
|439.08
|Interest
|109.26
|97.27
|86.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|308.96
|437.12
|352.23
|Exceptional Items
|-799.73
|33.88
|-82.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-490.77
|471.00
|269.69
|Tax
|-87.63
|180.23
|97.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-403.14
|290.76
|172.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-403.14
|290.76
|172.57
|Minority Interest
|-25.17
|--
|-16.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-428.30
|290.76
|155.59
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.18
|9.66
|5.51
|Diluted EPS
|-15.18
|9.66
|5.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.18
|9.66
|5.51
|Diluted EPS
|-15.18
|9.66
|5.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited