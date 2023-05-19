English
    Glenmark Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,373.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.74% from Rs. 3,019.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 428.30 crore in March 2023 down 375.28% from Rs. 155.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.75 crore in March 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 570.60 crore in March 2022.

    Glenmark shares closed at 604.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 53.85% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,300.613,463.862,961.15
    Other Operating Income73.10--58.00
    Total Income From Operations3,373.723,463.863,019.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials876.80874.19789.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods230.39454.31238.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks84.92-162.432.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost657.58756.00577.68
    Depreciation146.53162.28131.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses919.06921.55947.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.43457.97331.88
    Other Income-40.2176.42107.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax418.22534.38439.08
    Interest109.2697.2786.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax308.96437.12352.23
    Exceptional Items-799.7333.88-82.53
    P/L Before Tax-490.77471.00269.69
    Tax-87.63180.2397.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-403.14290.76172.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-403.14290.76172.57
    Minority Interest-25.17---16.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-428.30290.76155.59
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.189.665.51
    Diluted EPS-15.189.665.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.189.665.51
    Diluted EPS-15.189.665.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 09:03 pm