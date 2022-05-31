Glenmark Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,019.15 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,019.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 2,859.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.59 crore in March 2022 down 33.47% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 531.92 crore in March 2021.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2021.

Glenmark shares closed at 409.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.89% over the last 12 months.