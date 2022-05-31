 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,019.15 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,019.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 2,859.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.59 crore in March 2022 down 33.47% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 531.92 crore in March 2021.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2021.

Glenmark shares closed at 409.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.89% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,961.15 3,141.47 2,829.89
Other Operating Income 58.00 31.94 30.01
Total Income From Operations 3,019.15 3,173.41 2,859.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 789.93 720.21 785.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 238.40 274.40 177.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.53 77.29 -25.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 577.68 585.99 537.20
Depreciation 131.52 118.93 111.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 947.20 822.38 860.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 331.88 574.22 412.36
Other Income 107.20 13.90 8.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.08 588.12 420.85
Interest 86.85 66.70 83.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 352.23 521.42 337.52
Exceptional Items -82.53 -178.38 --
P/L Before Tax 269.69 343.04 337.52
Tax 97.13 103.29 103.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 172.57 239.75 233.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 172.57 239.75 233.87
Minority Interest -16.98 -17.85 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 155.59 221.90 233.87
Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 7.86 8.29
Diluted EPS 5.51 7.86 8.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 7.86 8.29
Diluted EPS 5.51 7.86 8.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:48 am
