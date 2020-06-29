Glenmark Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,767.49 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,767.49 crore in March 2020 up 7.96% from Rs. 2,563.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.31 crore in March 2020 up 36.28% from Rs. 161.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 509.84 crore in March 2020 up 26.45% from Rs. 403.19 crore in March 2019.

Glenmark EPS has increased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.73 in March 2019.

Glenmark shares closed at 466.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.46% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.