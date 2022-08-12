 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,777.29 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,777.29 crore in June 2022 down 6.33% from Rs. 2,964.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.53 crore in June 2022 down 37.19% from Rs. 306.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.76 crore in June 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 632.23 crore in June 2021.

Glenmark EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.86 in June 2021.

Glenmark shares closed at 389.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.04% over the last 12 months.

Glenmark Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,720.10 2,961.15 2,946.15
Other Operating Income 57.19 58.00 18.75
Total Income From Operations 2,777.29 3,019.15 2,964.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 870.80 789.93 917.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 251.85 238.40 318.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -110.61 2.53 -96.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 636.37 577.68 596.42
Depreciation 146.76 131.52 113.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 697.28 947.20 655.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.85 331.88 460.51
Other Income 183.16 107.20 58.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 468.00 439.08 519.16
Interest 59.99 86.85 75.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 408.01 352.23 443.55
Exceptional Items -- -82.53 --
P/L Before Tax 408.01 269.69 443.55
Tax 196.91 97.13 137.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 211.11 172.57 306.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 211.11 172.57 306.53
Minority Interest -18.58 -16.98 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 192.53 155.59 306.53
Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 5.51 10.86
Diluted EPS 6.82 5.51 10.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 5.51 10.86
Diluted EPS 6.82 5.51 10.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
