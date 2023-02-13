Glenmark Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 3,173.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.76 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 221.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.66 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 707.05 crore in December 2021.