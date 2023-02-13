 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glenmark Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 3,173.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.76 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 221.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.66 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 707.05 crore in December 2021.

Glenmark Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,463.86 3,312.49 3,141.47
Other Operating Income -- 62.76 31.94
Total Income From Operations 3,463.86 3,375.25 3,173.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 874.19 972.01 720.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 454.31 331.71 274.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -162.43 -136.99 77.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 756.00 731.01 585.99
Depreciation 162.28 155.71 118.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 921.55 855.95 822.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 457.97 465.86 574.22
Other Income 76.42 97.43 13.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 534.38 563.28 588.12
Interest 97.27 83.07 66.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 437.12 480.21 521.42
Exceptional Items 33.88 -- -178.38
P/L Before Tax 471.00 480.21 343.04
Tax 180.23 201.54 103.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 290.76 278.67 239.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 290.76 278.67 239.75
Minority Interest -- -18.23 -17.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 290.76 260.44 221.90
Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 9.23 7.86
Diluted EPS 9.66 9.23 7.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 9.23 7.86
Diluted EPS 9.66 9.23 7.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited