Glenmark Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 3,173.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.76 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 221.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.66 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 707.05 crore in December 2021.

Glenmark EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.86 in December 2021.

Read More

Glenmark shares closed at 400.40 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.15% over the last 12 months.