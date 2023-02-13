English
    Glenmark Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore, up 9.15% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Glenmark Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,463.86 crore in December 2022 up 9.15% from Rs. 3,173.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.76 crore in December 2022 up 31.03% from Rs. 221.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.66 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 707.05 crore in December 2021.

    Glenmark Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,463.863,312.493,141.47
    Other Operating Income--62.7631.94
    Total Income From Operations3,463.863,375.253,173.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials874.19972.01720.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods454.31331.71274.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-162.43-136.9977.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost756.00731.01585.99
    Depreciation162.28155.71118.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses921.55855.95822.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.97465.86574.22
    Other Income76.4297.4313.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax534.38563.28588.12
    Interest97.2783.0766.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax437.12480.21521.42
    Exceptional Items33.88---178.38
    P/L Before Tax471.00480.21343.04
    Tax180.23201.54103.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.76278.67239.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.76278.67239.75
    Minority Interest---18.23-17.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates290.76260.44221.90
    Equity Share Capital28.2228.2228.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.669.237.86
    Diluted EPS9.669.237.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.669.237.86
    Diluted EPS9.669.237.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
