English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GLCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 37.28% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gian Life Care Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 37.28% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    GLCL shares closed at 22.03 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.

    Gian Life Care Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.552.47
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations1.552.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.680.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.330.46
    Depreciation0.120.09
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.253.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.84-1.63
    Other Income0.180.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-1.35
    Interest0.110.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-1.55
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-0.77-1.55
    Tax0.13-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-1.17
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-1.17
    Equity Share Capital10.3410.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-1.13
    Diluted EPS-0.87--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-1.13
    Diluted EPS-0.87--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gian Life Care Limited #GLCL #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm