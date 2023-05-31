GLCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 37.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gian Life Care Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 37.28% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
GLCL shares closed at 22.03 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.
|Gian Life Care Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.55
|2.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.55
|2.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|3.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-1.63
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-1.35
|Interest
|0.11
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|-1.55
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.34
|10.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited