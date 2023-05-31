GLCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 37.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 37.28% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 57.14% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

GLCL shares closed at 22.03 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.