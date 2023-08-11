GLCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 57% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 127.59% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 211.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

GLCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

GLCL shares closed at 19.16 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.