you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:57 PM IST

GlaxoSmithKline Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 816.31 crore, down 2.39% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 816.31 crore in September 2018 down 2.39% from Rs. 836.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.77 crore in September 2018 down 22.67% from Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.98 crore in September 2018 down 10.77% from Rs. 201.70 crore in September 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.40 in September 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,416.55 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.74% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 816.31 735.65 836.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 816.31 735.65 836.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.43 178.48 103.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 191.39 127.55 254.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.30 10.71 18.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 139.53 125.98 135.65
Depreciation 11.51 11.36 7.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.50 152.56 131.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.65 129.01 184.36
Other Income 14.82 17.78 9.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.47 146.79 193.97
Interest 0.22 0.20 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.25 146.59 193.97
Exceptional Items -11.79 -8.28 5.16
P/L Before Tax 156.46 138.31 199.13
Tax 55.69 49.72 68.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.77 88.59 130.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.77 88.59 130.32
Equity Share Capital 169.40 84.70 84.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 10.46 15.40
Diluted EPS 5.95 10.46 15.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 10.46 15.40
Diluted EPS 5.95 10.46 15.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GlaxoSmithKline #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results

