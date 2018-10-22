GlaxoSmithKline Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 816.31 crore, down 2.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 816.31 crore in September 2018 down 2.39% from Rs. 836.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.77 crore in September 2018 down 22.67% from Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.98 crore in September 2018 down 10.77% from Rs. 201.70 crore in September 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.40 in September 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,416.55 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.74% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.