GlaxoSmithKline Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 791.92 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 791.92 crore in March 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 807.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,217.84 crore in March 2022 up 9459.18% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.36 crore in March 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 198.40 crore in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 71.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,491.65 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 791.92 807.98 807.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 791.92 807.98 807.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 133.15 106.98 131.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 184.10 213.79 225.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.35 -10.47 -28.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 140.04 142.39 149.55
Depreciation 15.35 17.87 17.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.86 158.63 159.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.07 178.79 150.94
Other Income 18.94 10.50 29.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.01 189.29 180.55
Interest 0.27 0.58 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.74 188.71 179.92
Exceptional Items 29.50 -17.92 -119.00
P/L Before Tax 206.24 170.79 60.92
Tax 262.11 33.23 48.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -55.87 137.56 12.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1,273.71 12.07 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,217.84 149.63 12.74
Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.89 8.83 0.75
Diluted EPS 71.89 8.83 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.89 8.83 0.75
Diluted EPS 71.89 8.83 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GlaxoSmithKline #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
