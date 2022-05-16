GlaxoSmithKline Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 791.92 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 791.92 crore in March 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 807.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,217.84 crore in March 2022 up 9459.18% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.36 crore in March 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 198.40 crore in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 71.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,491.65 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)