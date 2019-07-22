GlaxoSmithKline Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 788.02 crore, up 7.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 788.02 crore in June 2019 up 7.12% from Rs. 735.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.46 crore in June 2019 up 28.07% from Rs. 88.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.02 crore in June 2019 up 23.95% from Rs. 158.15 crore in June 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.46 in June 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,173.95 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -15.26% over the last 12 months.