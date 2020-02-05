GlaxoSmithKline Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 778.68 crore, down 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 778.68 crore in December 2019 down 5.65% from Rs. 825.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 644.14 crore in December 2019 down 670.19% from Rs. 112.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.90 crore in December 2019 down 8.35% from Rs. 153.74 crore in December 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,447.55 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 3.09% over the last 12 months.