GlaxoSmithKline Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 825.35 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.35 crore in December 2018 up 17.25% from Rs. 703.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.97 crore in December 2018 up 25.96% from Rs. 89.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.74 crore in December 2018 down 0.01% from Rs. 153.76 crore in December 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.60 in December 2017.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,407.55 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.61% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.