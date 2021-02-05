MARKET NEWS

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reports net profit of Rs 157 crore in Q3

Revenue from operations rose by 10 per cent to Rs 857.20 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 778.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST
 
 
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.51 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 661.16 crore in the October-December period of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose by 10 per cent to Rs 857.20 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 778.59 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company demonstrated a strong rebound with sales growing by 33 per cent from first quarter of FY21 post a decline in the pandemic peak, as most of our key brands gained market share and outpaced their competitor brands," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Sridhar Venkatesh said.

Vaccines and respiratory segments remain important growth areas for the company and are expected to grow in higher double digits, he added.
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:08 pm

