GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Q1 net jumps 52% to Rs 200 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare today posted 51.58 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 200.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 132.23 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,203.59 crore in the first quarter. It was Rs 1,101.57 crore during April-June period of 2017-18, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"We witnessed a positive growth in the first quarter on the back of strong performance of Horlicks and Boost," GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare MD Navneet Saluja said.

All the channels, including rural, have performed well and the company's direct rural foothold now reaches over 22,000 villages, he added.

"With strong business fundamentals, high-science based products and committed team, we are well poised to deliver a healthy year," Saluja said.

Shares of the company today ended 0.30 percent down at Rs 6,746.80 apiece on the BSE.