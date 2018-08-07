App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Q1 net jumps 52% to Rs 200 cr

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,203.59 crore in the first quarter. It was Rs 1,101.57 crore during April-June period of 2017-18, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare today posted 51.58 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 200.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 132.23 crore for the same period previous fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,203.59 crore in the first quarter. It was Rs 1,101.57 crore during April-June period of 2017-18, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

"We witnessed a positive growth in the first quarter on the back of strong performance of Horlicks and Boost," GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare MD Navneet Saluja said.

All the channels, including rural, have performed well and the company's direct rural foothold now reaches over 22,000 villages, he added.

"With strong business fundamentals, high-science based products and committed team, we are well poised to deliver a healthy year," Saluja said.

Shares of the company today ended 0.30 percent down at Rs 6,746.80 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.