GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 882.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 882.02 787.97 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 882.02 787.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 94.56 169.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 130.05 298.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 145.26 -137.20 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 147.47 142.81 Depreciation 22.70 19.06 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 170.67 149.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.31 146.23 Other Income 15.88 30.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.19 177.04 Interest 0.92 0.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 186.27 176.11 Exceptional Items 401.14 -- P/L Before Tax 587.41 176.11 Tax 84.66 62.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 502.75 113.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 502.75 113.54 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 502.75 113.54 Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.68 6.70 Diluted EPS 29.68 6.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.68 6.70 Diluted EPS 29.68 6.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited