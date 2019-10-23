App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 882.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 882.02 crore in September 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,481.20 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.

Close
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations882.02787.97
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations882.02787.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.56169.04
Purchase of Traded Goods130.05298.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks145.26-137.20
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost147.47142.81
Depreciation22.7019.06
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses170.67149.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.31146.23
Other Income15.8830.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.19177.04
Interest0.920.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax186.27176.11
Exceptional Items401.14--
P/L Before Tax587.41176.11
Tax84.6662.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities502.75113.54
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period502.75113.54
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates502.75113.54
Equity Share Capital169.41169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.686.70
Diluted EPS29.686.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.686.70
Diluted EPS29.686.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GlaxoSmithKline #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.