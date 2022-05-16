 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.63 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 809.63 crore in March 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 813.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,219.05 crore in March 2022 up 8406.98% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.98 crore in March 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 200.49 crore in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 71.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,493.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 809.63 815.92 813.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 809.63 815.92 813.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.10 121.28 146.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 184.10 213.79 225.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.16 -14.91 -35.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 140.04 142.39 149.55
Depreciation 15.35 17.87 17.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.01 155.56 156.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.87 179.94 153.04
Other Income 18.76 10.32 29.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.63 190.26 182.64
Interest 0.28 0.58 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 178.35 189.68 182.01
Exceptional Items 29.50 -17.92 -119.00
P/L Before Tax 207.85 171.76 63.01
Tax 262.51 33.48 48.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -54.66 138.28 14.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1,273.71 12.07 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,219.05 150.35 14.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,219.05 150.35 14.33
Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.96 8.88 0.85
Diluted EPS 71.96 8.88 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.96 8.88 0.85
Diluted EPS 71.96 8.88 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
