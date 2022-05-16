GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.63 crore, down 0.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 809.63 crore in March 2022 down 0.51% from Rs. 813.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,219.05 crore in March 2022 up 8406.98% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.98 crore in March 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 200.49 crore in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 71.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,493.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.