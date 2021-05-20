GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.75 crore in March 2021 up 4.89% from Rs. 775.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021 down 89.62% from Rs. 138.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.49 crore in March 2021 up 5.87% from Rs. 189.38 crore in March 2020.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.15 in March 2020.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,494.10 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.64% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.