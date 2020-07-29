App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 648.59 crore, down 17.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 648.59 crore in June 2020 down 17.69% from Rs. 787.97 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.83 crore in June 2020 down 2.39% from Rs. 113.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.99 crore in June 2020 down 12.29% from Rs. 196.10 crore in June 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,464.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 22.30% over the last 12 months.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations648.59775.80787.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations648.59775.80787.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.7298.33169.04
Purchase of Traded Goods148.42201.28298.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.19-20.15-137.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost151.92171.58142.81
Depreciation21.7722.5919.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses125.27151.20149.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.30150.97146.23
Other Income57.9215.8230.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.22166.79177.04
Interest1.081.510.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.14165.28176.11
Exceptional Items--11.27--
P/L Before Tax149.14176.55176.11
Tax38.3138.4862.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.83138.07113.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.83138.07113.54
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.83138.07113.54
Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.548.156.70
Diluted EPS6.548.156.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.548.156.70
Diluted EPS6.548.156.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GlaxoSmithKline #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results

