GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 648.59 crore, down 17.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.59 crore in June 2020 down 17.69% from Rs. 787.97 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.83 crore in June 2020 down 2.39% from Rs. 113.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.99 crore in June 2020 down 12.29% from Rs. 196.10 crore in June 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,464.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 22.30% over the last 12 months.