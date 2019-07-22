GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 787.97 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 787.97 crore in June 2019 up 7.11% from Rs. 735.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.54 crore in June 2019 up 35.04% from Rs. 84.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.10 crore in June 2019 up 27.64% from Rs. 153.64 crore in June 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,173.95 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -15.26% over the last 12 months.