GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 857.20 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.20 crore in December 2020 up 10.1% from Rs. 778.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.51 crore in December 2020 up 123.67% from Rs. 661.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.53 crore in December 2020 up 55.82% from Rs. 140.89 crore in December 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has increased to Rs. 9.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 39.03 in December 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,460.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.