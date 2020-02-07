GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore in December 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 825.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 661.16 crore in December 2019 down 583.59% from Rs. 136.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.89 crore in December 2019 down 8.31% from Rs. 153.66 crore in December 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,342.95 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.