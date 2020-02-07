GlaxoSmithKline Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 778.59 crore in December 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 825.03 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 661.16 crore in December 2019 down 583.59% from Rs. 136.72 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.89 crore in December 2019 down 8.31% from Rs. 153.66 crore in December 2018.
GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,342.95 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|778.59
|882.02
|825.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|778.59
|882.02
|825.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.45
|94.56
|184.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|238.64
|130.05
|226.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.34
|145.26
|-29.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|166.69
|147.47
|125.55
|Depreciation
|18.33
|22.70
|12.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.76
|170.67
|179.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.06
|171.31
|125.04
|Other Income
|16.50
|15.88
|16.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.56
|187.19
|141.62
|Interest
|2.98
|0.92
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|119.58
|186.27
|141.57
|Exceptional Items
|-753.90
|401.14
|51.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-634.32
|587.41
|193.52
|Tax
|26.84
|84.66
|56.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-661.16
|502.75
|136.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-661.16
|502.75
|136.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-661.16
|502.75
|136.72
|Equity Share Capital
|169.41
|169.41
|169.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.03
|29.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-39.03
|29.68
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.03
|29.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-39.03
|29.68
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:45 am