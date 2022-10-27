 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gland Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore in September 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 1,080.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.63 crore in September 2022 down 20.68% from Rs. 302.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.86 crore in September 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 427.84 crore in September 2021.

Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.37 in September 2021.

Gland shares closed at 2,225.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.44% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.

Gland Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,048.31 856.90 1,080.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,048.31 856.90 1,080.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 504.37 340.81 556.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.79 4.75 8.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.13 28.50 -40.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.16 98.00 82.32
Depreciation 36.67 34.91 26.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.63 114.64 97.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.56 235.29 350.53
Other Income 65.62 74.39 51.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 324.19 309.68 401.73
Interest 1.72 0.90 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 322.47 308.78 400.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 322.47 308.78 400.70
Tax 82.84 79.33 98.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 239.63 229.45 302.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 239.63 229.45 302.12
Equity Share Capital 16.47 16.47 16.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.55 13.95 18.37
Diluted EPS 14.55 13.94 18.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.55 13.95 18.37
Diluted EPS 14.55 13.94 18.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
