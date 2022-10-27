Gland Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.31 crore in September 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 1,080.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.63 crore in September 2022 down 20.68% from Rs. 302.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.86 crore in September 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 427.84 crore in September 2021.

Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.37 in September 2021.

Gland shares closed at 2,225.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.44% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.